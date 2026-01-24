Dubliner admits arson at home of city woman in her eighties

By Ronan Judge

A 21-year-old Dublin man has pleaded guilty to an arson attack that endangered the life of a woman in her eighties at her home on the Eastside of Galway City last year.

The interior and exterior of the victim’s home was damaged as was a vehicle parked at the property in the Ballybane area.

At Galway Circuit Court, Darragh Spratt confirmed his guilty plea to two charges contrary to section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act.

The court heard there is no link between the victim and Spratt, who lives in Dublin.

Spratt previously signed guilty pleas to the charges in the District Court.

Counsel told the court Spratt had a drug problem, ran up a drug debt and as a result fell into this offending.

He would be making the case that his client was a vulnerable man who was under the influence of others at the time of the incident.

Counsel sought a report from the Probation Services and asked that the legal aid certificate be extended to cover the costs of urine testing to show Spratt is drug free.

Prosecuting counsel, Geri Silke BL, told the court she did not yet have a victim impact statement and the State was not seeking a remand in custody.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said the court had to assume there was “something in the background in this case” and Spratt would have to abide by “serious curfew restrictions” if he wanted to retain bail.

The case was adjourned for a period and when it resumed, the court was told bail terms had been agreed, in line with bail previously set by the High Court.

In addition, Spratt must also hand over his passport and sign on daily at a local Garda station.

Judge O’Callaghan adjourned the case to October 10 for sentencing.

Spratt, with an address at Boroimhe Birches, Swords, County Dublin, pleaded guilty that on March 9, 2025, he committed arson, setting fire to the interior and exterior of a property belonging to a named woman,being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged and intending by the said damage to endanger the life of another or being reckless as to whether the life of another would be thereby endangered.

The accused is also charged with setting fire to a Black Renault Clio belonging to the woman on the same date.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.