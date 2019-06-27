Dublin footballers’ historic drive for five now seems unstoppable

Inside Track with John McIntyre

THE gulf between five-in-a-row chasing Dublin footballers and the chasing pack is getting even bigger. After their latest demolition job at Croke Park on Sunday, Jim Gavin’s squad again look well-night unstoppable in the championship. Beating Meath by a whopping 16 points on their way to a record-breaking ninth provincial title on the trot must have sent shivers through the remaining teams still standing.

It wasn’t as if the Royals rolled over. They were typically abrasive and well up for the challenge. Full back Conor McGill was leading their resistance and they were in no mood to back off the Dubs. Unfortunately, some terrible shooting – they also twice hit the post – crucified them in the first-half and, incredibly, they didn’t get a score until Brian Menton drove over in the 33rd minute.

Meath were still only four behind at the break as Dublin hadn’t been at the clinical best. They spurned opportunities too, while the impressive Paul Mannion had his penalty denied by the woodwork. Andy McEntee’s charges were still in the hunt, but once the All-Ireland champions upped the ante on the resumption, the relentlessly piled on the agony.

Having walloped both Louth and Kildare in reaching the provincial final, the manner in which Dublin moved through the gears, especially in the closing quarter, suggests a group of men totally driven by becoming the first GAA team to achieve five All-Irelands on the trot. Once the impressive Dean Rock came off the bench, the floodgates opened altogether.

Despite their waste, the Meath players had given their all, but some of them were out on their feet coming close to the finish. That’s the thing with Dublin . . . apart from being a seriously talented and ambitious squad of players, they are also superbly physically conditioned. They just wear the opposition down. They have it every way.

After a relative disappointing National League campaign by their standards, there were whispers that Dublin might be slipping and losing their hunger. It was wishful thinking based on the evidence of the championship so far. They are not just beating rivals, they are destroying and humiliating them. Only Mayo have managed to really test them during their protracted period of dominance. The rest have just been ruthlessly swept aside.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.