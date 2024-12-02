Dublin energy firm selected to build two new wind farms in East Galway

A Dublin-based eco firm has been chosen to build three new wind farms on behalf of French energy giant Engie – including two in East Galway.

The new farms will have a combined capacity of 18-megawatt peak, which could power over 4 thousand homes.

In Galway, the wind farms will be constructed in Rooaun and Ardnadoman, while a third is to be built at Dromsallagh in Limerick.

Astatine, along with TLI Group, will start construction in January, with all three farms expected to be commissioned later in the year.

They’re part of six projects awarded last year under a Government scheme that aims to support large scale renewable energy in Ireland.