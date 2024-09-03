‘Drunk driver’ caught doing 162km/h in 100 zone in Oranmore to appear before court
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A driver is due to appear before court after being caught speeding and under the influence of alcohol in Oranmore.
The motorist was also detected travelling at 162 km/h in a 100km/h zone in Oranmore at 7pm yesterday.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A Garda spokesperson confirmed the man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court.
As part of yesterday’s National Slow Down Day campaign, 665 drivers were detected speeding.
Gardaí say the vast majority of drivers were driving within the limits and they are asking the public to slow down and drive safely.
The post ‘Drunk driver’ caught doing 162km/h in 100 zone in Oranmore to appear before court appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Gardaí investigate shop burglaries in New Inn and Abbeyknockmoy
Gardaí are investigating shop burglaries in New Inn and Abbeyknockmoy within a short space of tim...
Gardai investigate string of house burglaries across Ballinasloe and Mountbellew
Gardai are investigating a string of house burglaries across Ballinasloe and Mountbellew They all...
Concern Group against Portumna power generator cautiously optimistic as permission refused for one section
The Concern Group against the proposed Portumna power generator is cautiously optimistic as plann...
Sale of new EVs down 40% in Galway
The sale of new electric vehicles in Galway is down around 40 percent on last year. Since January...
Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year
Average weekly earnings in Galway have risen by around 4 percent in the past year. In 2023, avera...
Training and education roadshow to travel Galway towns this week
A training and education roadshow is travelling to four Galway towns this week. ‘Making the...
Enterprise Minister to attend business panel debate in Ballinasloe
Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Peter Burke will participate in a business panel debate...
Galway’s rents still continue to spiral
Average new yearly rents in Galway increased by over 13 per cent in the last year alone – and by ...
GUH pilots successful Emergency Department avoidance programme
Galway University Hospitals is hailing the success of a pilot programme designed to reduce the nu...