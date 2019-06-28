Druid’s ‘Epiphany’ at Town Hall Theatre

Druid will present the world premiere of Epiphany by Brooklyn-based writer Brian Watkins at the Town Hall Theatre from July 17-27, in association with the Galway International Arts Festival.

Directed by Garry Hynes, Epiphany is set as snow falls softly on a strange evening. In an old city house, adrift in a modern world, an upbeat host gathers a group of friends to rekindle a forgotten tradition. But when the guest of honour, Gabriel, is unusually late, the group find themselves unmoored and in need of answers. There just might not be enough wine, or goose, or time, to ward off some of the long-neglected anxieties that haunt their souls.

Garry Hynes describes Epiphany as “a brave ambitious play by a seriously talented writer”.

The cast includes Jude Akuwudike (UK), as well as Grace Byers, Bill Irwin and Julia McDermott (US), who are making their Druid debuts, while Kate Kennedy (UK) returns after her Furniture debut with the company. They will join Druid Ensemble members Aaron Monaghan, Marie Mullen, Rory Nolan and Marty Rea.

Epiphany will feature three Tony award winners – its director Garry Hynes and actors Marie Mullen and Bill Irwin.

It runs at 8pm from July 18-27, with matinees at 2.30pm on July 20 and 27 and a preview on July 17 at 8pm.

There will be a post-show talk with Garry Hynes, Brian Watkins and cast members on July 25.

Tickets €24-€28 at www.druid.ie, in person at the GIAF box Office in the City’s Cornstore (091 566 577) or at www.giaf.ie.