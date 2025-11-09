Druid takes Macbeth on the road

Druid has announced a three-city tour of its acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth for early next year – playing Galway’s Black Box Theatre, Belfast’s Lyric Theatre and Limerick’s Lime Tree Theatre.

This new tour follows sold-out runs earlier this year in Galway and Dublin where the production earned multiple five-star reviews.

In this production of Macbeth, Druid bring their visceral and uniquely Irish perspective to one of Shakespeare’s fiercest and bloodiest tragedies, known famously as The Scottish Play.

Set in medieval Scotland, the ambitious army general Macbeth is visited by three witches who foretell his ascension to the throne.

In pursuit of this prophecy, and emboldened by his wife, Lady Macbeth, he sets out on a murderous path that threatens to sever the ties that bind their minds, their marriage and even the nation itself.

Tony Award winner Garry Hynes directs a cast led by Marty Rea as Macbeth and fellow Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Lady Macbeth.

Macbeth follows Druid’s internationally acclaimed DruidShakespeare (2015) and Richard III (2018), continuing the company’s exploration of the Bard’s canon.

Garry Hynes, Director of Macbeth and Druid’s Artistic Director, said they were ‘immensely proud of this production of Macbeth, produced in our 50th anniversary year’.

“We look forward to returning to Galway next spring and then taking the show on the road to visit audiences in Belfast and Limerick,” she said.

Since 1975, Druid have toured the length and breadth of the country to bring world-class theatre to audiences in their own communities and have toured to all 32 counties on the island of Ireland in their first five decades of operation.

This production of Macbeth is a Galway triumph on many fronts, with costumes created at the company’s Nuns’ Island Costume Department and sets constructed in its Ballybane Set Workshop, in line with Druid’s commitments to sustainability and local employment.

The three-city tour begins in Galway, at the Black Box Theatre from March 25 to April 5, before moving on to Belfast’s Lyric Theatre from April 16 to 18, and finishing in Limerick’s Lime Tree Theatre from April 23 to 25.

A number of schools performances will be delivered as part of the tour with ticket discounts available for students. Education resource packs and a three-episode audio interview series are also freely available.

Tickets are on sale now for all three cities. To book tickets and for more information, go to www.druid.ie.

Pictured: Druid tour…Marty Rea as Macbeth and Marie Mullen as Lady Macbeth.