Druid stalwarts help launch stamps commemorating 50th anniversary

Two special stamps will go on sale tomorrow to mark Druid Theatre Company’s 50th anniversary.

The stamps were designed by Atelier David Smith, with original photography by Matthew Thomspon.

The designs feature actors Marty Rea, Aaron Monaghan and Marie Mullen

Our reporter Sarah Slevin went along to the launch and photo shoot at the Mick Lally Theatre today and spoke to a very excited bunch of Druid stalwarts

Both stamps and a special limited-edition envelope will be available from tomorrow at main post offices and from anpost.com/druid with free delivery.