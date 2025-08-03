Druid reflects on first half century of dramatic success

Fresh from the unqualified success of their Galway Arts Festival double bill, Druid founder Garry Hynes and her colleagues took time out to reflect on the Theatre Company’s glorious past – with a visit to view Joe O’Shaughnessy’s photographic history of their first 50 years, in the Kenny Art Gallery in Liosbán.

It was a chance to travel back through time, particularly for the woman who has been to the forefront of internationally-acclaimed company right from its foundation back in 1975.

And that critical acclaim is as fresh as ever following Druid’s spectacular staging of Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Synge’s Riders to the Sea in the intimate surrounds of their own Mick Lally Theatre over the past two weeks.

The exhibition at the Kenny Gallery featured Joe’s work over those 50 years, capturing those famous faces – from founders Marie Mullen, Gary Hynes and Mick Lally to the incomparable Ray McBride, Sean McGinley, and even Sabina Higgins, wife of the President who was among the company’s earliest cast members.

She had come home to officially open the exhibition at the start of the Galway International Arts Festival, describing it as a triple celebration of all that is good in Galway.

The three pillars she was referring to were Druid themselves, Joe O’Shaughnessy for his pictorial history of all that has happened in Galway for over half a century, and Tom Kenny, whose gallery hosted the exhibition and who has contributed so much to the culture and history of the city.

Both Joe and Tom were on hand to share the journey with the Druid family when they dropped in last week, as the exhibition – which has drawn huge numbers over its duration – drew to a close.

And the success of the latest production shows that there are many more chapters in the Druid story – in words, drama and photos – to be enjoyed for a long time to come.

Pictured: Photographer Joe O’Shaughnessy and Tom Kenny join Druid Theatre members including Garry Hynes as they enjoyed a visit to the Kenny Gallery to reflect on their story over the first 50 years.