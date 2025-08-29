  • Services

Druid makes grade for Leaving Cert

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Druid makes grade for Leaving Cert
Druid Theatre’s 2023 production of Sean O’Casey’s The Shadow of a Gunman, which was part of the company’s critically acclaimed DruidO’Casey cycle, has been selected as a prescribed material for a new Leaving Certificate subject, Drama, Film and Theatre Studies.

This new subject has been introduced by the Department of Education and Youth as part of an ambitious Senior Cycle redevelopment, with 57 secondary schools having been selected to introduce Leaving Certificate Drama, Film and Theatre Studies from the start of this school year.

Druid’s Artistic Director, Garry Hynes describes the inclusion of The Shadow of a Gunman in this subject as “a huge honour for Druid and for all the people who contributed to the success of the production”.

And as Druid marks its 50th anniversary, she said the company was “especially delighted to see our work shared with young people across the country. The introduction of this new Leaving Cert subject is incredibly exciting for Irish theatre and for future generations of Irish theatre-makers”.

Set against the Irish War of Independence, and by turns tragic and comic, O’Casey’s The Shadow of a Gunman centres on a young woman who dreams of a life beyond her Dublin tenement, with the mysterious neighbour downstairs. But he is not all he seems to be.

Directed by Garry Hynes, The Shadow of a Gunman was first produced in 2023 as part of DruidO’Casey, an epic production, which also included The Plough and the Stars and Juno and the Paycock.

Teachers and students will be able to access the official archive recording of The Shadow of a Gunman via the Irish Film Institute’s new free streaming media service, the DFTS Channel. In addition to the recording, Druid has provided a range of supplementary materials, including backstage video interviews with members of the cast and creative team.

Pictured: Rory Nolan in The Shadow of a Gunman. PHOTO: ROS KAVANAGH.

