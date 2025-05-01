Druid and Blue Teapot team up to provide work experience for adults with intellectual disabilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two of Galway’s most well-known theatre companies are teaming up to provide work experience for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Druid Theatre Company and Blue Teapot Theatre Company will give students real life experience working at venues such as The Town Hall Theatre and The Mick Lally Theatre

The aim is to support people with disibilities who are currently not ready for work or cannot find work due to lack of experience

Jane Parsons of The Blue Teapot believes the work experience element is invaluable