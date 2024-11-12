Drug driving case against former Galway TD Colm Keaveney adjourned until January

Court proceedings against former Galway East TD Colm Keaveney who’s accused of drug driving have been adjourned until January

53 year old Mr. Keaveney of Kilcreevanty, Tuam has been charged with driving with cocaine in his system, contrary to the Road Traffic Act.

He faces another charge of driving without insurance on the same date.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at Cummer, Tuam on 12 June 2023.

The case has been put back until January 25th, when a witness from the Medical Bureau of Road Safety will give evidence.

Mr Keaveney’s solicitor Gearóid Geraghty outlined at an earlier hearing his concerns that the blood testing that revealed the presence of cocaine was not carried out on a sealed sample.

Colm Keaveney was elected to the Dáil in 2011, and first served under Labour before later joining Fianna Fáil.

He lost his seat in the 2016 election, but went on to win a seat on Galway County Council – but he did not contest June’s local elections