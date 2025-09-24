  • Services

Drop in theft and homocide but increase in public order and assault offences in Galway Garda Region

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There has been a drop in burglary, theft and homocide related offences in the North Western Region, which includes Galway

However, there has been an increase in sexual offences, assaults, harassments, controlled drug offences and public order offences.

The CSO data of recorded crime incidents compares the first half of 2024 to the first half of this year.

New figures from the CSO show recorded crime incidents fell in most categories in the year to June 2025.

Homicide and related offences dropped by 42 percent, kidnappings were down 16 percent, while robbery, extortion and hijacking fell 14 percent.

Burglaries dropped seven percent, fraud offences were down six percent, along with crimes against government and justice procedures.

But the CSO says not all the news is positive – sexual offences jumped by 17 percent, while public order incidents rose six percent.

Assaults, threats and harassment were up four percent, and weapons and explosives offences also increased by four percent.

Fraud figures remain incomplete, as Gardaí continue clearing a backlog of cases reported by financial institutions.

