Drop-in public event on Rinville Park Sustainable Development Plan
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A drop-in event and workshop on the Rinville Park Sustainable Development Plan is taking place tomorrow

The plan will guide the future enhancement of the park, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility, community use, and biodiversity

It’s described as an opportunity for the public to share views on what they love about the park and what improvements can be made

Oranmore Libary will host tomorrow’s drop-in event from 2-4 pm while the workshop will take place between 5-7

