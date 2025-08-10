Driving test deadline shifts up several gears

Driving test wait times have been cut nearly in half since April, with applicants now waiting 14 weeks to sit the practical exam.

Sean Canney, Junior Minister for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rails and Ports, said the Road Safety Authority was on track to meeting its ten-week target by September.

In order to do this, his department has given the go-ahead for the appointment of 30 new testers in July with 200 to be working by next month.

“This increased testing capacity should lead to further improvements over the summer months. I understand how frustrating long delays can be for those waiting to sit their test, and I’m determined to continue driving this progress forward.”

When the RSA meets the ten-week goal, he will implement a ban on learner drivers applying for multiple permits but not sitting the actual test.

He has been getting an update every fortnight from the Road Safety Authority on improvements to the waiting lists since April when the waiting times were 27 weeks.

There are around 8,000 no-shows currently for tests which is adding to the waiting lists. People on driving permits had to show they had an appointment for a test to get their permit reviewed but that loophole is about to be closed as there were learner drivers on the road who had secured 14 learner permits without taking a test, he has told the Connacht Tribune.

“I want to bring in a ‘three strikes and you’re off the road’. I met with a road safety advocacy group last week and I’ve assured them we have the regulation ready and in place but we weren’t ready to introduce it until the waiting time was down to ten weeks because we’d peak again,” said the Minister.

“Once we meet that, the regulation will come in – maybe as early as September 1,” he added.

Tuam has the shortest waiting times, with the next available tests on September 22. Drivers who want to sit the test in Galway’s Clybaun Hotel must wait until November 24, while in Carnmore are drivers forced to wait until December 8. Clifden now has the longest delays with no tests available until December 29.

The RSA has accelerated the training of new testers through the use of additional training facilities and a revised approach to training, enabling early deployment of new testers to centres.

There have also been expanded testing hours, including overtime on weekday evenings, Saturdays and bank holidays, with tests running from 7.25am to 7pm.

The RSA has also implemented targeted manual intervention in the booking system to ensure invitations are issued to areas of greatest demand to ensure more efficient slot allocation.

Pictured: Driving tests…waiting lists slashed since April.