Driving test deadline shifts up several gears

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 3 minutes read
Driving test wait times have been cut nearly in half since April, with applicants now waiting 14 weeks to sit the practical exam.
Sean Canney, Junior Minister for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rails and Ports, said the Road Safety Authority was on track to meeting its ten-week target by September.
In order to do this, his department has given the go-ahead for the appointment of 30 new testers in July with 200 to be working by next month.
“This increased testing capacity should lead to further improvements over the summer months. I understand how frustrating long delays can be for those waiting to sit their test, and I’m determined to continue driving this progress forward.”
When the RSA meets the ten-week goal, he will implement a ban on learner drivers applying for multiple permits but not sitting the actual test.
He has been getting an update every fortnight from the Road Safety Authority on improvements to the waiting lists since April when the waiting times were 27 weeks.
There are around 8,000 no-shows currently for tests which is adding to the waiting lists. People on driving permits had to show they had an appointment for a test to get their permit reviewed but that loophole is about to be closed as there were learner drivers on the road who had secured 14 learner permits without taking a test, he has told the Connacht Tribune.
“I want to bring in a ‘three strikes and you’re off the road’. I met with a road safety advocacy group last week and I’ve assured them we have the regulation ready and in place but we weren’t ready to introduce it until the waiting time was down to ten weeks because we’d peak again,” said the Minister.
“Once we meet that, the regulation will come in – maybe as early as September 1,” he added.
Tuam has the shortest waiting times, with the next available tests on September 22. Drivers who want to sit the test in Galway’s Clybaun Hotel must wait until November 24, while in Carnmore are drivers forced to wait until December 8. Clifden now has the longest delays with no tests available until December 29.
The RSA has accelerated the training of new testers through the use of additional training facilities and a revised approach to training, enabling early deployment of new testers to centres.
There have also been expanded testing hours, including overtime on weekday evenings, Saturdays and bank holidays, with tests running from 7.25am to 7pm.
The RSA has also implemented targeted manual intervention in the booking system to ensure invitations are issued to areas of greatest demand to ensure more efficient slot allocation.
Pictured: Driving tests…waiting lists slashed since April.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Family Diaspora flocks to Galway again for twelfth annual Mannion Clan Gathering
Large numbers from among the global Mannion diaspora – from the US, Canada, Australia, Latvia and...
Falling branches cause more power cuts after ‘mild storm’
A Galway TD has slammed as completely unacceptable that ‘a light storm’ would bring down power li...
Funding for Ahascragh Distillery under EU Just Transition Fund
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding has been awarded to Ahascragh Distillery unde...
Galway Pride gets underway this weekend
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThis year's Galway Pride Week will get underway tomor...
Club celebrates 30th anniversary with fundraiser for Parkinson’s support
The stage is set for Sunday as East Galway United Soccer Club marks 30 years since its formation,...
Knocknacarra teen features in series on rising young footballers
A young Galway footballer is to feature in a new documentary series on RTÉ television next week. ...
Galway hosts final stages of All-Ireland Rounders competition for the first time
By KATIE FINNEGAN GAA Rounders will take centre stage in Galway this weekend, as the city host...
Councillor calls for more frequent valuations on vacant sites and homes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor says there's a pressing need for mo...
Uisce Eireann slammed over 'botch job' works on main city road
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Eireann is coming under fire over a 'botch job'...