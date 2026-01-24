Driver reversed into woman and Garda van on same day

By Ronan Judge

A 23-year-old man who reversed a car into a woman at the Galway Shopping Centre on the same day he rammed a car into a Garda patrol van, will be sentenced later this year.

Tom McDonagh, with addresses at Claí Mór, Ballybrit, and 28 Glenbaun, Ballybane, confirmed guilty pleas to two charges of endangerment contrary to section 13 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

He previously signed guilty pleas in the District Court.

One charge alleges that on July 19, 2025 at Galway Shopping Centre, McDonagh intentionally or recklessly, while driving a vehicle, reversed a car and hit a woman as she was crossing the road, causing her to be thrown suddenly to the ground and causing injury to her head and body, which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

A second charge states that at Castlepark, Ballybane, on the same date, Tom McDonagh intentionally or recklessly while driving a blue Toyota Avensis, reversed into a Garda patrol van while two Gardaí were present.

Defence barrister Seán O Quigley BL, told the court he was seeking to have the legal aid certificate extended to cover the cost of a psychiatric report.

Counsel said his client iwas very close to receiving a diagnosis and wanted to put his “best foot forward” at sentencing.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said the accused had pleaded guilty to two serious charges of endangerment and would have to be remanded in custody prior to sentencing.

Judge O’Callaghan said McDonagh would only be readmitted to bail if he agreed to abide by strict bail conditions including curfew.

Tom McDonagh was taken into a custody for a number of hours and when the case resumed, the court was told he was “more than willing” to abide by a curfew and sign on daily at a Garda station.

McDonagh also undertook not to drive any vehicle, surrender his driving licence and reside at a given address.

He was remanded on bail to appear again on October 29 for sentencing.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.