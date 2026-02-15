Driver hit 206km/h before dumping his car in farmyard

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
An apprentice electrician caught travelling at lightning speed on the motorway near Ballinasloe abandoned his car in a farmyard after a high-speed Garda chase.
Joseph Kelly was detected driving his 131 silver Vauxhall at a speed of 206km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 Motorway at Cloonamergaun, Aughrim, Ballinasloe.
Judge James Faughnan told Ballinalsoe District Court that 206km/h was the highest speed he had encountered in any speeding case before him.
Kelly, a single man, from Curraghnabull, Clonown, Athlone pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance on January 31, 2025.
He was detected by Garda Pádraic Connolly of Tuam Roads Policing Unit who was operating a checkpoint along the motorway a couple of kilometres after Cappataggle toll bridge.
When Kelly failed to stop, Garda Connolly activated his blue flashing lights and pursued him, but the defendant increased speed.
He said for several kilometres he followed the 23-year-old, who exited at Junction 14 near Ballinasloe.
Garda Connolly said he ended up down a narrow country road and found the accused’s car abandoned in a farmyard locked-up with nobody in it.
He tracked the defendant using CCTV video footage at the toll bridge, and Kelly met him at Ballinasloe Garda Station where he admitted driving. Garda Connolly made a demand for insurance, but he failed to produce.
Prosecuting sergeant Christy Browne said Kelly had two previous convictions for possession of drugs, which post-dated this offence.
Defence solicitor Gearoid Geraghty said his client was off drugs now, and “realises the error of his ways”.
Judge James Faughan said Kelly was driving “way too fast”. He imposed a two-year driving disqualification and €500 fine.
