Driver had four pints before knocking down pensioner

THE actions of an 83-year-old driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision that caused the death of a pedestrian in Oranmore were “bereft of any kindness or scrap of common human decency”, a court has heard.

Retired engineer Patrick Martin drank four pints of lager before getting into his car and knocking down Sheila Creedon as she crossed Main Street, Oranmore on January 6, 2023, Galway Circuit Criminal Court heard.

The court was told that after the accident, Patrick Martin got out of his car and observed Ms Creedon receive assistance from local residents and other road users, before leaving the scene.

Ms Creedon, who was in her late seventies and lived at Beech Grove, Oranmore, was recalled in court as “a devoted wife, a loving mother, adoring grandmother and a great neighbour and friend.”

Patrick Martin, with an address at 13 Sycamore Cove, Maree, Oranmore, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention thereby causing the death of another person, Sheila Creedon, at Main Street, Oranmore on January 6, 2023.

He also admitted four offences contrary to section 106 of the Road Traffic Act. Those charges state that Patrick Martin, being the driver of a vehicle which was involved in the occurrence of injury to Sheila Creedon, did fail to offer her assistance and did so with intent to escape civil or criminal liability; that he failed to keep his vehicle at or near the place of such occurrence; did not give appropriate information on demand to a member of an Garda Síochana and failed to report this with the intention of escaping civil or criminal liability”.

In a victim impact statement described by Judge Brian O’Callaghan as “striking”, Ms Creedon’s son Paul said, “No words can truly capture the devastation that has been inflicted upon our family through the actions of Mr Martin”.

“Mum enjoyed a life full of love, purpose, and joy. She was the centre of our family a cherished member of her community. She was a sister, a devoted wife, a loving mother, adoring grandmother and a great neighbour and friend. Her life was defined by kindness and care for others,” he said.

“The circumstances under which Mr Martin killed Mum and his subsequent actions to avoid accountability is bereft of any kindness or scrap of common human decency,” he added.

Mr Creedon said that while Mr Martin chose to “run and hide”, the kindness of passers-by and the emergency services restored some final dignity to his mother but the “final few hours however, this roadside image haunts us and will impact our lives forever.”

Paul Creedon told the court that for his father, the impact of the death “is beyond words.” The court heard he is bedridden in a nursing home following serious illness and Sheila Creedon was his lifeline, voice and connection to the world

“Since Mum’s death, that connection has been brutally severed. The loneliness and isolation that has descended upon Dad is crushing…….That is a cruelty no one should endure and a cruelty that has been inflicted upon him solely through the actions of Mr Martin,” he said.

Mr Creedon described the loss to the family of Ms Creedon as a “wound that does not heal” and how there is now an “empty chair” at family celebrations and occasions.

He said the impact of his mother’s death. does not stop with the family.

“Mum was at the heart of her community. She was the neighbour who checked in, the friend who never missed an occasion, the person who organised and brought people together. Her absence has left a void that ripples far beyond our family. Friends, neighbours, and community members have all expressed their shock and grief,” he said.

Paul Creedon said the family have waited for justice and it has taken a long time .

He said it was “shocking” that the perpetrator only recently admitted his guilt and that, at this stage, Patrick Martin’s letter of apology “rings hollow and has more the hallmarks of a legal strategy than an expression of any kind of genuine remorse – and therefore hard for us to accept.”

“Mum deserved better. Mum deserved to grow old with dignity, surrounded by the family and in the community she loved. Instead, her life was not only ended that night but she was denied her dignity in final moments as Mr Martin chose not to assist in anyway,” he said.

He did the family asked that the sentence “reflects the gravity of this crime.”

“What has subsequentially and severely added to our sense of grievance, is that we now understand that Mr Martin had been drinking that afternoon and actually had just left one of the local pubs in Oranmore before striking our Mum. We now have drink driving. We have hitting someone on the road. We have no offer of assistance in any way. We have a calculated decision to leave the scene of his crime, leaving our mum to die.”

He said Patrick Martin did not report the crime or present at a Garda station. These decisions, Mr Creedon said, were “blatant attempt to avoid justice and liability for his actions.”

He said what followed the collision “were deliberate, morally reprehensible actions to avoid accountability and detection”.

The family also thanked those who helped Sheila Creedon after the incident, the emergency services, staff at UHG and praised the thorough job of the Garda investigation team.

Outlining the facts of the car, Garda Alan Kelly said that just prior to the accident, Ms Creedon had been for coffee with friends and was crossing the road from Lidl when she was struck.

Despite the assistance of passers-by, Ms Creedon died a short time later at University Hospital Galway.

Garda Kelly told the court that witnesses saw Patrick Martin alight from his vehicle afterwards and monitor the efforts of others to help Ms Creedon. He then returned to his car and drove away.

Garda Kelly said the accused was at the scene for around seven minutes and made no attempt to offer assistance or report the incident to gardaí. Local CCTV captured the collision the aftermath and gardaí later called to the home of Patrick Martin, who admitted under caution that he had knocked down a pedestrian.

The court was told that CCTV from earlier that day showed Patrick Martin entering the Old Brewery pub in Oranmore and drinking four pints of lager.

Garda Kelly agree with defence counsel, Brendan Browne BL, that a witness at the scene said the accused presented as someone who was “quite shocked” by what happened.

Mr Browne asked the court to note that the incident occurred just after 5pm and road conditions were described as wet.

Counsel said a witness told gardaí she that either party “didn’t stand a chance” on the night

Mr Browne said this was a “very tragic case” and his client has written a heartfelt apology to the victim’s family.

In the letter, Mr Martin said the weight of the tragedy “will remain with me for the rest of my life”.

A number of testimonials from Patrick Martin’s family, friends and former colleagues were also handed into court.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said the court had a number of matters to consider before passing sentence.

He adjourned the case to November 12.

