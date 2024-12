This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A motorist has been caught driving 40km/hour over the speed limit in Gort.

They were found driving 161km/h in a 120 kph zone on the M18 in the area.

Gardaí have been carrying out extra checkpoints as part of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign since last weekend.

Jane Humphries, Chief Superintendent of the Garda Roads Policing Bureau, says improvement in driver behaviour has been made but more needs to be done: