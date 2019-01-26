‘Drink-link’ bus scheme extension is warmly welcomed

The announcement that the pilot scheme for evening rural bus services has been extended was welcomed this week by local operators, who are calling for the scheme to be expanded following its review in March of this year.

The Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, this week announced a three-month extension of the Local Link evening services – with two routes currently operational in County Galway.

This follows a six-month pilot programme, dubbed the ‘drink link’, providing transport for rural dwellers to and from nearby towns and villages.

Manager of Galway Local Link, Joe Greally, said although there are two routes currently running under the Minister’s scheme, four other routes are well-established, and there is scope for more.

“My hope is that not only would this maintain the current service but that they would add busses to extend the service to other parts of the county,” said Mr Greally.

“There are areas like Athenry that are in dire need of a local service and I would hope that after the review, the NTA would seek more funding from the Department of Transport.”

Included in the scheme is a Friday and Saturday evening bus, serving the general Portumna area and taking in Killimor, Tynagh, Abbey, Woodford, Gurteeny, Portumna, Lorrha and Terryglass.

A bus between Headford and Galway also runs every Friday night, travelling via Clonboo and Corandulla – and the 18-seater busses running on both routes are full to capacity, said Mr Greally.

“If the numbers and the uptake is there nationally that I see locally, it’s very obvious that the demand is there. If you have the service there, people will use it,” he added.

Because the service stops at rural outposts, including small isolated pubs, Mr Greally said it struck a good balance in that it is not damaging small businesses outside the towns.

“It’s more than just a connection between towns. Pubs are closing because even if people can get in, they can’t get a taxi to bring them home.

“Athenry is only one town that needs it. There’s also Gort, Loughrea, Ballinasloe and other places crying out for it,” he continued.

Since last summer, a total of 65 additional services across the country have been running in the evening time, typically between 6pm and 11pm on a Friday and Saturday.

