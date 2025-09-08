Drink cans return campaign makes MADRA a winner

Galway’s MADRA has been selected as one of five winners out of more than 340 entries in Re-turn’s Small Town, Big Difference campaign

The organisation will feature in a local advertising campaign, across bus stops, billboards and radio in Galway city and county, helping them to raise even more funds.

Connemara-based MADRA (Mutts Anonymous Dog Rescue & Adoption) helps give unwanted, neglected, abused, and abandoned dogs a second chance at life, through rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming dogs across the west coast and beyond.

Re-turn, operator of Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), invited community groups across Ireland to share their stories about how they use the Deposit Return Scheme to raise funds and make a difference in their local area.

MADRA impressed the judges with their story of turning returned drink containers into much-needed funds for their dog adoption services.

“By rallying the local community in Connemara and its shop in Moycullen, to collect and return bottles and cans, the group has delivered both environmental and social impact, proving that small actions can deliver big results,” said a statement from Re-turn.

Over the past year, more than 3,400 local community groups have made a difference by raising funds through the DRS by asking people to donate their deposits from plastic bottles and cans to good causes.

Ciaran Foley, CEO of Re-turn, said: “We were blown away by the creativity and commitment shown by groups across the country.

“MADRA is an example of how the Scheme can achieve more than just environmental benefits.

“Every deposit returned represents not just a container saved from landfills, but a step towards funding projects that bring people together, create opportunities, and improve local communities.

“We hope their story encourages other groups to see the Deposit Return Scheme as a platform for both sustainability and community growth.”

To find local organisations fundraising through plastic bottle and can collections, visit the Community Initiative Map at re-turn.ie.

Pictured: Saoirse Holic and Louise O’Toole from MADRA with Lenny, a Madra rescue celebrating their Small Town, Big Difference win in front of their local advertisement. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.