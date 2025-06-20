Drim National School pupil wins National Farm Safety Art Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Aaron Daniels from Drim National School in Loughrea has won a National Farm Safety Art Competition.

He is the overall winner in the 4th to 6th Class category in the pioneering initiative by Teagasc.

The Stay Safe with Jessy Farm Safety Campaign consisted of an online webinar and art competition which brought together creativity and learning around farm safety.

Over 1,300 children submitted artwork showcasing a huge variety of styles and impactful farm safety messages through drawings, paintings, and slogans.

Aaron Daniels has received a Smyth’s Toys Voucher, a Lily Nolan Memorial Trophy and a farm safety workshop visit for his school