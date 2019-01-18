Dramatic times in store at Ballynahinch Castle Hotel

There’ll be lots of drama in Ballynahinch Castle Hotel at the end of this month and in early February, when the remarkable stories of Lady Augusta Gregory and Richard ‘Humanity Dick’ Martin will be brought to life in two theatre shows at the Connemara hotel.

On Sunday, January 27, Curlew Theatre Company will present The Loves of Lady Gregory, a one-woman show performed by Tegolin Knowland, which was written and is directed by Eamon Grennan.

This fascinating one-hour piece explores various aspects – private and public – of Lady Gregory’s long, productive life and her involvement in some of the most important episodes in Ireland’s history. It captures events from the early days of the Cultural Revival through the Easter Rising, the War of Independence and the Civil War to post-Independence Ireland. The Loves of Lady Gregory, which concentrates on her intimate relationships, is presented in Lady Augusta Gregory’s own distinctive voice.

