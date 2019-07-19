Drama of heroin and happiness at Galway Fringe

Runaway Princess, A Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness will be staged at the Galway Fringe Festival from July 23 through July 28.

The play, by Irish-American Mary Goggin, is the true story of her Irish Catholic upbringing, drug addiction and prostitution. In it, she recreates many of the colourful characters she encountered along the way to ultimately finding joy. Laced with humour and pathos, it won three awards at United Solo Festival 2018 in New York City (Best Storyteller, Solo Critics Choice, Best Seller)

Mary’s family are from Schull, County Cork, and Bangor Erris, County Mayo.

Her parents emigrated from Ireland to the Bronx, New York, where Mary was born in the 1950s. She moved here in her teens to live with an aunt, and was educated by nuns in Glasnevin. She then returned to New York and forged a successful career as an actor on stage and in film for 20 years.

Runaway Princess was praised by the judges of the Solo Critics awards as “a masterful story of drugs, homelessness and prostitution”.

The show is directed by Dan Ruth, an award-winning actor and performance artist.

Runaway Princess, a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness will run for six performances at The Loft, 7 Bridge Street. All performances are at 3pm, and tickets are €12/10. Call 086 0665756, email info@galwayfringe.ie or go to galwayfringe.ie.