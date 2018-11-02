Draft legislation for exhumation of Tuam site underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Children’s Minister’s says officials are working on drafting the legislation necessary to examine the site of the Tuam Babies burial site.

Katherine Zappone was speaking at a major conference in Boston College in the U.S. focused on Ireland’s response to institutional abuse.

She has re-iterated her view that every effort will be made to locate and recover all juvenile remains from the site in Tuam.

