Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Children’s Minister’s says officials are working on drafting the legislation necessary to examine the site of the Tuam Babies burial site.
Katherine Zappone was speaking at a major conference in Boston College in the U.S. focused on Ireland’s response to institutional abuse.
She has re-iterated her view that every effort will be made to locate and recover all juvenile remains from the site in Tuam.
Draft legislation for exhumation of Tuam site underway
