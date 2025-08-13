Dracula author revealed as inspiration for Macnas parade as team announced

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Macnas has revealed details of this year’s Halloween parade in Galway City.

AN TREUN – THE SUMMONING OF THE LOST is inspired by a long-lost tale by Dracula author Bram Stoker, which deals with habitat loss.

Macnas will take to the streets of Galway on Sunday 26th October, and will also feature at Dublin City Council Bram Stoker Festival.

This year, Co-Artistic Directors of ANU Productions Louise Lowe and Owen Boss take on the roles of Parade Director and Lead Designer, respectively.

Macnas CEO Johnny O’Reilly has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin.