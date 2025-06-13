Dr Leo Quinlan appointed inaugural Head at UG's School of Pharmacy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Dr Leo Quinlan has been appointed the inaugural Head of the School of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences at the University of Galway.

The appointment marks a significant milestone with the creation of the University’s first-ever School of Pharmacy since its foundation in 1845.

Dr Quinlan is currently Vice-Dean for Learning, Teaching and Assessment, and has directed the BSc in Biomedical Science for a decade and served as the Head of Physiology.

He also played a pivotal role in establishing the University’s new MPharm programme, which will welcome its first cohort of students this September.