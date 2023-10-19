DPD’s Galway City fleet is now fully electric
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
DPD’s Galway city fleet of delivery vehicles are now 100 per cent electric, making Galway DPD’s second ‘green city’ in Ireland.
The Galway city depot is made up of 18 electric vehicles, delivering 650,000 parcels each year they’ll generate a saving of 180 tonnes of CO2 emissions.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Last year, DPD replaced diesel in its heavy goods vehicles with hydrotreated vegetable oil, which they hope will reduce CO2 emissions by over 4,350 per year.
Stephen Tummon, Sustainabilty Programme Manager at DPD Ireland explains that the entire county will be electric in the next 2-4 years:
The post DPD’s Galway City fleet is now fully electric appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
West of Ireland’s first Poetry Jukebox installed in Galway city
A Poetry Jukebox has been installed in Galway city, the first in the West of Ireland. Poets Jim W...
Concerns raised of toxicity of site for gas turbine at Tynagh
Concerns have been raised over the potential toxicity of the land chosen for a gas turbine betwee...
Academic colleagues in the UK rescue University of Galway bee research project
Academic colleagues in the UK have come to the rescue of a University of Galway research team who...
Garda investigation continuing after young man hospitalised following disturbance at Ballinfoile Park
The Garda investigation is continuing into a disturbance at Ballinfoile Park which resulted in a ...
Galway Gardai “keeping eye” on heroin use despite low seizure rates
Galway Gardaí are “keeping an eye” on heroin use across the county, despite relativel...
Galway City Council to become first local authority to eliminate diesel in larger fleet
Galway City Council is to become the first local authority to eliminate diesel in its larger flee...
Three taken to UHG after road collision between Dunmore and Garrafrauns
Three people have received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at UHG following a two-veh...
Immaculate residence allows light to flood in
John Dolan Auctioneers are handling the sale of an immaculate detached residence offering light-f...
Health Minister to officially open new oncology facility at UHG
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to visit University Hospital Galway tomorrow (fri oct 20) He ...