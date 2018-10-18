Down Syndrome Ireland to open new resource centre in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland will officially open a new resource centre in Moycullen this weekend (21/10).

The centre will provide services and support to branch members and their families – and is the first of its kind in the area.

It’ll include meeting rooms, a speech and language room, social space and office facilities.

The centre – located at An Fuarán in Moycullen – will be officially opened on Sunday afternoon.

More at 9