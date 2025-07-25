Doubt cast on traffic filter light at Thermo King junction

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Doubt’s been cast on the potential for a traffic filter light at the Thermo King junction in Mervue.

At City Hall this week, Councillor Shane Forde said the right turn lane’s already there – but people are forced to wait even when the way is clear, due to lack of filter.

He pointed to examples of filter lights along the Tuam Road that he argued work extremely well.

But, engineers said while they’d look at the situation, the matter isn’t simple and impact on the wider traffic network has to be considered.

But Fine Gael Councillor Forde doesn’t accept that.