Double parking outside take-away leads to driving ban

Double parking outside a fast food restaurant in Ballinasloe has cost a female motorist her licence, as she was disqualified from driving for one year.

Ballinasloe Court heard that the woman was asked to move by a Garda but refused and told the officer that she would not pay any fine either.

Garda Padraic Connolly was on patrol in the town when he noticed that Helena Ward from 3 Meadowbrook Park, Ballinasloe was double parked outside Supermac’s.

The Garda spoke to the driver of the vehicle and asked her to move as she was causing an obstruction. The Garda drove around the town and when he came around to Main Street, she was still double parked.

Garda Connolly spoke to the defendant again and Ward told him that she was waiting for someone and refused to move on. She also told the Garda that she would not pay any fine.

The Garda then issued her with a fine for illegal parking which she did not pay and was summoned before Ballinasloe Court. She failed to appear when her case was called.

Judge James Faughnan said that he did not have much time for her attitude as he convicted her for the offence in her absence and fined her €500 while also imposing a one year driving disqualification.

“She will move on the next time,” remarked Judge Faughnan.

Later on in the court, the defendant Helena Ward made herself known and was represented by solicitor Tony McLynn.

By this stage the prosecuting Garda had left the court, but she said that while she remembered the incident, she did not know who he was.

Prosecuting Sergeant Christy Browne turned to the defendant and asked her if by any chance she noticed that he was in a Garda uniform and driving a marked Garda vehicle at the time. She did not respond.

Judge Faughnan told her: “If a Garda tells you to move, then you move.”

He said that he would fix recognisances in the event of an appeal but his decision to disqualify her remained and so did the fine.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.