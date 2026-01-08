Don’t die at night if you want the Last Rites

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Patients who die after 9pm at University Hospital Galway (UHG) may not get the ‘Last Rites’ because the HSE has stopped providing a 24-hours-a-day chaplaincy service at the West of Ireland’s only major acute hospital.
The Connacht Tribune has learned that some patients who died unexpectedly overnight at UHG in recent months were not given the Last Rites due to a rationalisation of the service by the HSE to comply with employment legislation.
The family of a patient who died recently at UHG without getting the Last Rites said they were “extremely upset” that their loved one was denied this ritual because they were admitted in a critical condition after 9pm, and told the chaplain was unavailable until 9am the next day.
One parish priest in County Galway, familiar with the issue, suggested there was a HSE policy of “de-prioritisation” of pastoral care at UHG.
The Bishop of Galway, Michael Duignan – through a spokesperson – said the current situation was “unsatisfactory” but the Diocese has always prioritised this important ministry, and it was committed to supporting the return of a 24-hour chaplaincy service at UHG.
A HSE spokesperson confirmed it had reduced UHG’s chaplaincy service to 12 hours per day. But they said it had developed a ‘business case’ that sets out why it needs more chaplains to restore pastoral care all day, every day at UHG.
The 24-hour-per-day chaplaincy service offered for years at UHG ceased in May 2025.
The Catholic Church had always allocated two chaplains – ordained priests – who were then employed by the HSE to provide pastoral care to patients at the city hospital.
But last May, the HSE said it changed the hours the chaplains were available to comply with employment laws.
It’s understood some staff at UHG have been told that the reduction in the chaplaincy service was due to a shortage of priests, but Church sources insisted this was untrue.
The number of chaplains has remained at two, but their hours have been contracted at 39 hours per week each in line with employment law.
The Diocese and HSE have engaged on this issue on several occasions before and after the change was implemented last May.
Caption: UHG…cuts to chaplaincy hours overnight.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Musical maestros turn out for Maeve
The crème de la crème of the Irish traditional music scene will come together at a concert next w...
Death of football legend and family man
George Guest was a man blessed with many families, mourners at his funeral were told this week — ...
Galwegian is Ireland’s new Ambassador to Spain
The new Irish Ambassador to Spain, HE Brian Glynn, recently presented his credentials to the King...
For sheer guts and heart Athenry’s final triumph will take some beating in 2026
Inside Track with John McIntyre THE temptation to slip away immediately after the final whistl...
Dove makes waves while keeping sense of mystery
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Just who is Dove Ellis? Over the past month, a 22-year-old fro...
Subtitle’s feast of new and old films
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Subtitle Film Festival makes a welcome return to Galway’s Town Hall...
‘Absolute thugs’ convicted of attack in Apache Pizza
By Ronan Judge THREE men will be sentenced later this year after they engaged in a "vicious, v...
Galway In Days Gone By
1926 Fancy dress ball The fancy dress dance held in the Town Hall, Galway, on New Year’s Ni...
Athenry finish in a blaze of glory to end long title wait
Athenry 0-14 St Finbarr's 0-12 IN the history of fabled achievements by Galway teams, what ...