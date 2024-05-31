Donoghue returns to haunt his old team in vital tie
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
By Eanna O’Reilly
DUBLIN manager Micheál Donoghue was very pleased with the performance of his team in Pearse Stadium on Sunday and felt that their victory over Galway was further evidence of Dublin’s upward trajectory this season. The Clarinbridge man credited his players for rising to the occasion and performing under pressure with their season on the line.
‘‘I would have said last week [after Dublin’s defeat to Kilkenny] that I was really happy with the trajectory of the group,’’ he said. ‘‘We’re no different to any other team. It’s confidence and belief and we’ve said this from the outset that they’re a brilliant group to work with. A really solid bunch of lads and a seriously talented group. I know people will talk about the big performance, and yes it was, but it was the trajectory we’re on that carried us through today.”
According to the former Galway manager, Dublin’s use of the elements was a significant factor on the day, and their decision to play against the wind in the opening half was certainly justified by their powerful second half performance.
‘‘When we arrived this morning, the conditions were obviously going to be a factor. We won the toss and elected to play against the wind and try to negate the effect on them, which I thought we did really well in the first half.
‘‘Obviously then, with the wind [in the second half], look the wind’s never going to win it, and you have to show composure and keep your shape which I thought the lads did really well. I’ve said all along that this group is very young and they need to experience big games. Today was a big game and they’ve another one now in two weeks’ time. They need to put that performance in the locker and build as they go forward.”
Donohue felt that his teams’ response to the concession of a late Galway goal from Declan McLoughlin was vital, and that his players came through a significant test of character to finish strongly and see out the result.
Pictured: Dublin team manager Micheál Donoghue who guided them to a vital Leinster Championship victory over his native county Galway at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.
More like this:
Magic and flying feathers in store as Circa return with Duck Pond
Australian company Circa will return to Galway this summer when Duck Pond, their unique take on S...
Minor hurlers make short work of limited Waterford
Galway 2-16 Waterford 1-6 THE lack of jeopardy in this year’s provincial minor hurling cham...
Galway social housing scheme wins prize in construction industry awards
A city social housing scheme has carried off a top prize in the Irish Construction Excellence Awa...
Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell enjoys socialising in Galway
Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell was spotted out and about in Galway this week taking in the sight...
Arts Council Director salutes ATU graduates
Some 70 students from the Department of Creative Arts and Media at ATU’s Galway Campus are curren...
Opacas for city show ahead of Abbey Road
Galway band, The Opacas, will play the city’s Loft on Bridge Street next Thursday, June 6, ahead ...
Three new Active Travel projects up and running in the city
Three Active Travel projects in the city are up and running after they were officially opened by ...
Why doesn’t Galway elect more women to City Hall?
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Voting for women candidates, merely...
Permission sought to demolish Claddagh replica and build two houses
By Brendan Carroll A replica of one of the old Claddagh thatched cottages, which opened more t...