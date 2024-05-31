Donoghue returns to haunt his old team in vital tie

By Eanna O’Reilly

DUBLIN manager Micheál Donoghue was very pleased with the performance of his team in Pearse Stadium on Sunday and felt that their victory over Galway was further evidence of Dublin’s upward trajectory this season. The Clarinbridge man credited his players for rising to the occasion and performing under pressure with their season on the line.

‘‘I would have said last week [after Dublin’s defeat to Kilkenny] that I was really happy with the trajectory of the group,’’ he said. ‘‘We’re no different to any other team. It’s confidence and belief and we’ve said this from the outset that they’re a brilliant group to work with. A really solid bunch of lads and a seriously talented group. I know people will talk about the big performance, and yes it was, but it was the trajectory we’re on that carried us through today.”

According to the former Galway manager, Dublin’s use of the elements was a significant factor on the day, and their decision to play against the wind in the opening half was certainly justified by their powerful second half performance.

‘‘When we arrived this morning, the conditions were obviously going to be a factor. We won the toss and elected to play against the wind and try to negate the effect on them, which I thought we did really well in the first half.

‘‘Obviously then, with the wind [in the second half], look the wind’s never going to win it, and you have to show composure and keep your shape which I thought the lads did really well. I’ve said all along that this group is very young and they need to experience big games. Today was a big game and they’ve another one now in two weeks’ time. They need to put that performance in the locker and build as they go forward.”

Donohue felt that his teams’ response to the concession of a late Galway goal from Declan McLoughlin was vital, and that his players came through a significant test of character to finish strongly and see out the result.

Pictured: Dublin team manager Micheál Donoghue who guided them to a vital Leinster Championship victory over his native county Galway at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.