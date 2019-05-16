Donoghue disappointed with aspects of performance but game will stand to side

Although disappointed with various aspects of Galway’s play, senior hurling manager Micheal Donoghue said his players were only human and that they needed a competitive fixture of this nature to get their championship up-and-running.

“It is job done. Two points on the board,” stated Donoghue post game. “You know, we are not immortals either. We needed the game. I think that was really evident; that we needed the competitive game and we got that today. Hopefully it will stand us in good stead going forward.”

That said, he conceded he was far from happy with the performance levels and agreed the Tribesmen have plenty to work on ahead of their game against Wexford at Pearse Stadium on Sunday week, May 26.

“Yeah, 100%, but, as I said in the build-up, we were under no illusions playing Carlow today. We were forewarned by their league performance.

“Maybe outside hurling circles there was a bit of disrespect shown to Carlow but we knew first-hand they were going to be a serious test. In fairness to them, they surpassed us in work-rate. They were very dominant in the air on their puckouts, and their scoring efficiency was massive. So, when you put the three of them together, it was a massive challenge.”

Some of the aspects of Galway’s play Donoghue was delighted with was the number of good scores they registered, along with the plethora of other scoring opportunities they created.

“Maybe we didn’t execute them as well as we would have wanted to, but we still found ourselves six points up at half-time, after a half with no huge fluency in it,” he continued.

