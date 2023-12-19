Donegal plant hire firm looks to build new commercial units in Tuam

A Donegal-based plant hire firm is looking to build new commercial units in Tuam.

The Lynch Brothers are seeking permission to construct two units at Kilmore on the outskirts of the town, with floorspace of 550sqm each.





The firm currently operates North West Plant Hire in Buncrana.

County planners will make a decision on the Tuam project in February.

