Donation to Maternity Bereavement Services at University Hospital Galway

A cheque for just under 20,000 euro has been presented to the Maternity Bereavement Services at University Hospital Galway

The Murphy family from Tuam, who used the service, organised a Race Night fundraiser in March

Laura gave birth to twins Sophie and Rían in UHG in February 2024

Baby Sophie passed away shortly after birth and the cheque donation has been made in her memory

Her mother said they wanted to do something meaningful in Sophie’s name

UHG Bereavement Support Midwife Helen Byrnes says the funds raised will be used to improve bereavement facilities within the maternity unit, creating a more compassionate environment for grieving parents