Donation of €4m to UG will support "life-changing" breast cancer research

Funding of €4m has been donated towards breast cancer research at the Lambe Institute at UHG.

The philanthropy from the National Breast Cancer Research Institute will cover a range of advancements and benefits.

They include digital imaging currently unavailable in Ireland, expansion of clinical trials, and more international collaboration.

The research will be carried out at the Lambe Institute, which is based at UHG and owned by University of Galway.

Chair of the NBCRI, Caroline Loughnane, says it’s all about improving outcomes.