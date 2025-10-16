  • Services

Donation of €20,000 for Organ Donor Memory Boxes at UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A donation of €20,000 has been presented to the Thinking of You memory box project for organ donors at University Hospital Galway, in memory of the late Simon Quinn from Abbeyknockmoy

The cheque was presented by Simon’s parents, Carmel and Fred Quinn, his brother Aaron and sister Iarla.

The funds were raised through an iDonate page and a community auction

The Thinking of You memory box is a gift of memories shared from one donor family to another

Through keepsakes, the project offers comfort during end-of-life care and the donation process, helping families preserve connection, create memories, and find support in their grief.

