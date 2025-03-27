Dolan and Mallon lead the way in a vital group victory

-
Galway 1-16
Dublin 0-13
By DARREN KELLY IN KILBEACANTY
GALWAY shook off a physical and difficult Dublin defiance last Saturday to secure their third victory in this year’s National Camogie League and move within 60 minutes of qualifying for a sixth successive decider.
Niamh Mallon’s goal before half-time was crucial along with 10 placed balls from captain Carrie Dolan, setting them up for a trip to already qualified Cork in their final group fixture on Saturday (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm).
Following defeat to Tipperary two weeks previously, the Tribeswomen were under pressure to respond against last year’s Division 1B winners, who also welcomed back their captain Aisling Maher.
And despite taking time to eventually shake off the visitors, Galway outscored Dublin 0-7 to 0-1 in the final 10 minutes, keeping them in contention for a fourth league title under manager Cathal Murray.
The yellow rain warning didn’t produce any threat and Kilbeacanty was in superb condition, with just the strong gust blowing towards the Gort end the only major factor in proceedings.
Galway were against the elements at the start but had the better of the opening exchanges, eventually getting off the mark through Dolan on six minutes. Dolan was causing problems for Dublin, with Maher and Sinead Wylde dropping back to defence.
Wylde picked up a card for a challenge on the Galway captain and Dolan duly obliged with another placed ball on eight minutes. The first score from play came two minutes after when Maher’s loose clearance fell to Áine Keane who split the posts. Another Dolan free put four between them inside 60 seconds.
Dublin hunted Galway in packs and referee Donnacha O’Callaghan generally let the bruising encounter develop bar stages of technical interference. Aoife McKearney finally got the visitors’ first white flag on 12 minutes.
It commenced the challenge from Gerry McQuaid’s side as they quickly reduced the deficit. McKearney added two more, the second from play, to leave one between them before Dolan registered again making it 0-5 to 0-3 on 17 minutes.
However, Galway’s advantage was short lived and two minutes later, the sides were level. Aisling O’Neill was Dublin’s best player and she quickly put over two points, set up by Claire Gannon and Maher respectively.
Pictured: Galway’s Ann Marie Starr is challenged by Kerrie Finnegan of Dublin during Saturday’s National Camogie League tie in Kilbeacanty, Photos: INPHO/James Lawlor.
