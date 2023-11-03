Dog reunited with Athenry family two years after being stolen enjoys trip to France courtesy of Stena Line

A French Bulldog miraculously reunited with her family two years after she was reported stolen, has enjoyed a much-needed sun-soaked holiday in France, courtesy of Swedish-owned ferry company, Stena Line.

Baja and the Nawrocki family made headlines earlier this year after she was found on a busy Dublin street, 207kms from her family home in Athenry, Co Galway.





Thankfully, Baja was brought to the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and a scan of her microchip revealed she had been reported as lost/stolen by Adam Nawrocki just before Christmas 2020.

Having been reacquainted with her family and introduced to its newest addition – another French Bulldog called Diabolina – Baja and the rest of Nawrocki pack set off across France in a campervan for a much-needed holiday.

Baja and Daibolina traveled in one of the 42 pet cabins onboard Stena Line’s Rosslare to Cherbourg service, after the ferry company had read about Baja’s ordeal.

Adam said: “Myself and my wife, Justyna and our children, Maks and Mia rented a big campervan and then travelled to France with Stena Line, before heading to Lyon and then on to Avignon and St Tropez.

“Both Baja and Diabolina loved France, they love the sun. We visited friends and they just couldn’t quite believe how much the two of them love sunbathing.

“For Baja in particular, it seems to have been just what the vet ordered. When we got her back in January she was in a bad way. She had been neglected, had a limp and was suffering with a really bad ear infection but two weeks in France sunbathing and topping up her vitamin D seems to have done her the world of good.

“Her ear infection seems much better, and the warm weather seems to have done wonders for her limp too.”

Having never travelled abroad with dogs before, Adam is certain it is something he would do again.

He says: “We drove down to Rosslare and had a fantastic time onboard the ferry. We were given a cabin with four beds and both Baja and Diabolina were allowed in with us.

“The crew were brilliant and the food onboard was stunning. It was really quite the experience for the whole family.

“Maks and Mia had never been on such a big boat before and having the dogs with us in the cabin added to the sense of adventure and meant we knew they were content, safe and sound by our side.

“They’re such a massive part of our family. We’ve never taken them on holiday with us before but after this experience we definitely will in the future.”

Baja and Diabolina were just two of the over 70,000 pets to have taken a ferry trip with Stena Line this year after the Swedish-owned ferry company enhanced its Irish Sea options for pet travel to

include a dedicated pet lounge, pet cabins, lodges and kennels along with the opportunity to keep your pet in the car during your journey.

Below is an interview from January when David Nevin spoke to Adam about being reunited with Baja, two years after she was stolen from Athenry.

