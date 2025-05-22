Does sporting success carry too high a price?

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
A Different View with Dave O’Connell
There’s a price to be paid for everything – even success. Ask the great Kerry footballers of the seventies who could have set up their own group scheme for hip and knee replacements after their careers ended.
They paid the price for being the first GAA team to fully embrace fitness, strength and conditioning in a way that is now standard – but before then wasn’t even a given with professional sports set-ups.
They didn’t all buy into it of course; there was one famous Kerry midfielder who, legend had it, used to cut down on the pints when it came to the business end of the All-Ireland series. With September on the horizon, he’d always head home after eight of them.
Injuries and sport go hand-in-hand, given the combative nature of the competition. But it’s the impact on later life that’s still only coming into focus.
There is a growing awareness of the prevalence of dementia among former footballers that is unquestionably linked to the years they spent heading a heavy leather football.
There was a great night in Dublin’s Vicar Street recently, a fundraiser for the Irish Professional Footballers’ Benevolent Association, the peer-supported group looking after former players who are struggling financially, mentally, physically or emotionally in later life.
The audience enjoyed a wonderful evening of stories with three of Ireland’s greatest ever players, John Giles, Liam Brady and Niall Quinn.
But it was during the interval when John Stiles, son of Nobby – and by co-incidence nephew of Johnny Giles – came out to talk of his late father and how his later years were destroyed by dementia, specifically chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
FIFA and UEFA would prefer to ignore this link because they might be on the hook for compensation, given that this is a debilitating illness that effectively occurred in the workplace.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Tony Burke Motors hosting major in-store event until end of the month
Toyota is kicking off the Irish summer with new offers on its electrified models available from t...
Oh là là – no boobs, bottoms or trains merci
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara The fashion world was all agog once with the...
New vision for the west as five-year blueprint to be announced
The state agency charged with driving economic and community development in the west will unveil ...
Having your own home moves further out of reach
World of Politics with Harry McGee I bought my first house almost 30 years ago. I had not inte...
New single tracks progress of Galway singer/songwriter
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Galway native Dylan Connolly announced himself as KONNO last S...
Connacht end disappointing campaign on a winning note
Zebre 12 Connacht 22 By JOHN FALLON Interim head coach Colm Tucker said that Connacht pl...
One-in-a-million Corsa rolls off the production line
Opel is celebrating a major milestone. One million of the current generation Corsa F, first launc...
Portumna Mart back to normal this week
THERE was relief in East Galway farming circles this week when Portumna Mart re-opened for its no...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 American invasion What the Irish Tourist Development Association is doing in conjuncti...