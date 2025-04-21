  • Services

Documentary on the Galway Hooker to air tonight on TG4

Published:

  • Author:

Documentary on the Galway Hooker to air tonight on TG4
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A documentary on the Galway Hooker and more specifically what is faced by its owners and builders will air tonight on TG4.

The documentary, called Ó Lámh an tSaoir, will follow the unprecedented challenges that are faced by both boat owners and builders during the most difficult period yet for the Galway Hooker community since their revival in the late 1970s.

The Galway Hooker, and particularly the Bád Mór, is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s most iconic images.

These distinctive traditional sailing workboats of Galway have been built and maintained by generations of boatbuilders and many of them have remained in family ownership for over 120 years.

However, the lack of young boatbuilders now, unfortunately, threatens the very future of the Galway Hooker.

The programme will speak to boat owners struggling with these difficulties as they strive to continue and protect the family heritage in hope of passing their Galway Hooker onto the next generation.

Ó Lámh an tSaoir will air tonight on TG4 at 8.30pm.

 

