Doctors argue Connemara Greenway crucial for public health and climate targets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A group of doctors are calling for the urgent completion of the Connemara Greenway.

The Irish Doctors for the Environment and UHG Green ED argue greenways have a huge part to play in improved public health and reaching climate targets

Representing over 100 members, they have penned a letter, outlining the potential benefits – including exercise, better air quality, reducing traffic congestion and a boost in tourism.

Emergency Medicine Doctor, Callum Swift, explains the aims of the groups he is representing: