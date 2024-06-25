Doctors all over the house!
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Our Reporter
Over 360 degree, masters and PhD students graduated from University of Galway recently, joining more than 133,000 alumni worldwide.
Among all of those at the summer conferring celebrations, almost 80 were conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).
The largest cohort of students to graduate were the 166 doctors who received their Honours Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, and Bachelor of Obstetrics (MB, BCh, BAO) degree.
During the conferring ceremony, University of Galway presented 14 Final Medical Medals to nine graduates – with Dr Margaret Mary Glazier from Michigan, USA receiving five medals for her outstanding academic performance as part of the tradition of presentation to graduates of the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences recognising academic excellence.
One special award was conferred at this year’s celebrations in recognition of extensive research; Professor Michael Kerin was conferred with a Degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) from the National University of Ireland for his published work in breast cancer research.
Professor Kerin is the Chair of Surgery, Clinical Director of the Saolta Managed Cancer Academic Network and Vice-President of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.
As a consultant surgeon, Professor Kerin has a special interest in breast cancer and endocrine surgery.
He leads a large breast cancer research programme at the Lambe Institute for Translational Science at University of Galway and is the Research Director of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.
Professor Kerin is also co-investigator on numerous other cancer research initiatives including Precision Oncology Ireland and the All-Island Cancer Research Institute (AICRI).
He has more than 450 peer reviewed papers and 25,000 citations, and more than 50 MD and PhD students have come through and been mentored as part of the breast cancer research programme.
President of University of Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, congratulated all of the graduates – but reserved special praise for Professor Kerin.
“I would also like to extend my warmest congratulations to Professor Michael Kerin. Being awarded the DSc is a wonderful testament to him and his research at the University over many decades, and an acknowledgment of the impact of his outstanding contribution to the field of breast cancer,” he said.
Pictured: Doctors Rory Aspell, Nicky Glennon, Ailbhe Moran, Aoife Lawlor, Josh Slevin, Oisin Staunton and Patrick Sweeney graduated from the University of Galway. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy.
