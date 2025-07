This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Do Not Swim notices have been lifted at Ballyloughane and Grattan Road beaches.

The prohibitions were issued due to a storm overflow incident at Mutton Island Wastewater Treatment Plant following heavy rain last Sunday.

Galway City Council has received the results of tests taken on Monday, with bathing water quality at both spots coming up as ‘Excellent’.

The Do Not Swim notices have now been removed from Ballyloughane and Grattan Beaches.