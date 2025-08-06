  • Services

Do Not Consume Notice remains in place on Tully – Tullycross water supply

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Do Not Consume Notice remains in place for 400 customers on the Tully – Tullycross Public Water Supply Scheme.

Uisce Eireann issued the notice on July 24th following consultation with the HSE, after the detection of elevated manganese levels in the network.

Customers are reminded that this is not a Boil Water Notice, and that boiling is not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume.

It’s especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants.

The water authority is assuring affected customers in Tully-Tullycross that all efforts are being made to lift the notice as soon as possible

Alternative water supply in the form of bulk tankers remains in place at:

Derryinver Bridge
Tullycross Church
Tullycross Community Hall
Tully National School
and
Rogan’s shop, Tully

