Do Not Consume Notice lifted for Inishbofin after 2 months
A Do Not Consume Notice in place for over 150 residents in Inishbofin has been lifted with immediate effect.
The notice was issued almost two months ago, due to elevated levels of manganese detected in the public water supply
Uisce Éireann has consulted with the HSE, and has now confirmed that customers can now resume normal use of the water supply.
Uisce Eireann has acknowledged the impact of the notice and thanked the island community for their support while the issue was being resolved
