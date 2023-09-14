Galway Bay FM newsroom-A Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for Inishbofin Public Water Supply Scheme to protect the health of customers.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, have issued the warning.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’s due to elevated levels of manganese.

Consumers are reminded that boiling the water will not render it safe to drink in this instance.

Islanders are asked to use an alternative safe source such as Bottled Water for drinking, preparing and cooking food and brushing teeth.

The post Do Not Consume Notice for Inishbofin Public Water Supply appeared first on Galway Bay FM.