  • Services

Services

Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers on Tully – Tullycross water supply

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers on Tully – Tullycross water supply
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for 400 customers on the Tully – Tullycross Public Water Supply Scheme.

Uisce Eireann has issued the notice following consultation with the HSE, after the detection of elevated manganese levels in the network.

Customers are warned it is not a Boil Water Notice, and that boiling the water is not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume.

It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants.

The notice applies to all areas supplied by the Tully – Tullycross Public Water Supply.

A map of the Tully – Tullycross Public Water Supply) is available on www.water.ie

An alternative water supply in the form of bulk tankers have been arranged and will be in place from today at the following locations:

Derryinver Bridge
Tullycross Church
Tullycross Community Hall
Tully National School
Rogan’s shop, Tully

More like this:
no_space
Decline in new home completions in Galway city and county

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew home completions in Galway City and County decrea...

no_space
Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers in Tully – Tullycross water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for 400 custo...

no_space
Plans to demolish controversial Ballybane pub and replace with student block

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been unveiled to demolish a controversial ...

no_space
Local TD critical of red tape holding up Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is hitting out at what amounts to 'red tap...

no_space
Replacement ladders at Blackrock diving tower may need environmental assessment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMReplacement ladders at Blackrock in Salthill may have...

no_space
Do Not Swim notices lifted at Ballyloughane and Grattan beaches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDo Not Swim notices have been lifted at Ballyloughane...

no_space
Test results for Ballyloughane and Grattan Beaches expected today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResults from tests carried out at Ballyloughane and G...

no_space
Sustainable lab certs awarded to 8 University of Galway research spaces

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSustainable laboratory certs have been awarded to 8 r...

no_space
Row of derelict homes in Portumna to receive major refurbishment and upgrade

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA row of vacant houses on St Bridget’s Road in Portum...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up