Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers on Tully – Tullycross water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for 400 customers on the Tully – Tullycross Public Water Supply Scheme.

Uisce Eireann has issued the notice following consultation with the HSE, after the detection of elevated manganese levels in the network.

Customers are warned it is not a Boil Water Notice, and that boiling the water is not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume.

It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants.

The notice applies to all areas supplied by the Tully – Tullycross Public Water Supply.

A map of the Tully – Tullycross Public Water Supply) is available on www.water.ie

An alternative water supply in the form of bulk tankers have been arranged and will be in place from today at the following locations:

Derryinver Bridge

Tullycross Church

Tullycross Community Hall

Tully National School

Rogan’s shop, Tully