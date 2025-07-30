DK Connemara Oysters secures two wins at global Great Taste Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

DK Connemara Oysters has secured two wins at the Great Taste Awards, the global competition organised by the Guild of Fine Food.

The Letterfrack farm’s ‘Ladies Choice’ oysters earned a 3-Star award, placing them in the top 2% of food products globally.

Meanwhile, ‘Pearl of Connemara’ received a 2-Star award, marking it a product of exceptional flavour.

Founder David Keane says they are so proud to share a taste of Connemara with the world

500 expert judges gave the seal of approval to the oysters which are grown in Ballinakill Bay





