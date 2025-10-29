DJ Carey sentence hearing deferred as court hears he's in Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

DJ Carey’s sentence hearing for defrauding people by pretending to have cancer has been adjourned until Friday after the court was told he’s in hospital.

The five-time All-Ireland winner is awaiting sentence after admitting to deceiving thirteen people over an eight-year period leading up to 2022.

DJ Carey tricked his victims by lying about a cancer diagnosis and claiming he needed money to pay for treatment.

He was due to stand trial over the summer but a jury wasn’t required after he pleaded guilty to ten deception charges.

His sentence hearing was due to take place today but the judge was told the former Kilkenny hurler is in Portiuncula University Hospital in Galway.

After inquiries were made, the court learned that he first went to the hospital’s emergency department on Monday but wasn’t kept in.

A nurse confirmed that he was back in hospital today, waiting for a consultation.

There was no explanation given as to why he’s in hospital but his barrister surmised that it could be related to a heart condition that required surgery last year.

The sentence hearing was then adjourned until Friday.